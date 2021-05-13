Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

