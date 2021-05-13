Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

