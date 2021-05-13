AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

