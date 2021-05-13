AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

