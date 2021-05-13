AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DexCom by 12.0% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DexCom by 20.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.2% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $333.48 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.50 and a 200-day moving average of $366.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

