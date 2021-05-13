AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 524.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.