AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $160.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

