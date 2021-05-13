AE Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ABB by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.57 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

