ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Announces Earnings Results

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADTX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 2,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

