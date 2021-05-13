Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cummins by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

