Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,235.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,951.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

