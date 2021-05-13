Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

