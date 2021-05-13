Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 20,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,936. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

