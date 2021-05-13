Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post sales of $534.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $300.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.40. 4,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

