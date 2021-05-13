ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Sells $1,263,953.46 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wilmot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93.

ACIW stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after purchasing an additional 685,208 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after buying an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 143,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

