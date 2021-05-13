Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.
Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last 90 days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
