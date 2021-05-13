Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last 90 days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.