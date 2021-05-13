ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 326,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

