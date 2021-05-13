A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.96 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 11,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,970. The company has a market cap of $314.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

