908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 1,371,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,192. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

