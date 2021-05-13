8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $24.94. 8X8 shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 27,885 shares traded.
The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $25,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.
About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.