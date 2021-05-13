8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $24.94. 8X8 shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 27,885 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $25,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

