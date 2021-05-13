8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

