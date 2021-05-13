89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $61.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 89bio by 18,061.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETNB opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $469.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

