$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $68.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $281.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $325.58 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 211.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Certara by 33.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000.

Shares of CERT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,591. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

