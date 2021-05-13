64,753 Shares in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.05% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 185,924 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

