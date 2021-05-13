$613.36 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce sales of $613.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.00 million and the lowest is $595.00 million. Waters posted sales of $519.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

WAT stock opened at $303.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.26.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.