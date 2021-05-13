600 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.69 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

