5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Laurentian

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price decreased by Laurentian from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

