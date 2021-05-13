$593.24 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $593.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.18 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $377.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

ALSN traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 660,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

