$593.24 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $593.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.18 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $377.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

ALSN traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 660,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.