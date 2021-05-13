55I LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Accenture by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 58,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $279.39 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $294.10. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

