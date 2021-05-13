55I LLC Invests $319,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

