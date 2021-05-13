55I LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

