$558.29 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $558.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $577.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSC opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

