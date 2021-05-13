$53.91 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post sales of $53.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $61.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $225.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $324.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16).

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of AMTX traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,103. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.