5,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,680,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

