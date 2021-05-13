4,421 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE COP opened at $55.69 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

