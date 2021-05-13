4,217 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

