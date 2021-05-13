4,133 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRWG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $8,061,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRWG stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.45 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

