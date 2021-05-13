3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9,971.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.94. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

