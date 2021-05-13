3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,149.32

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,149.32 ($15.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,198 ($15.65), with a volume of 1,087,280 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,149.32. The firm has a market cap of £11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 900,038 shares of company stock worth $1,028,745,035.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

