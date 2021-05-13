$387.40 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $387.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $387.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $366.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. ePlus has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.30.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.