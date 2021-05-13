3,742 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

LMND opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

