$320.03 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $320.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

