$30.70 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post $30.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $110.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.62 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 58,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

