$30.26 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post sales of $30.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $121.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $122.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 222.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 119,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,897. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $783.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

