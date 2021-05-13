$27.63 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report sales of $27.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $29.35 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $22.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $160.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

