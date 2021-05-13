2,467 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

