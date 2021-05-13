$245.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $245.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the highest is $260.80 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $123.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

