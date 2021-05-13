20,000 Shares in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 149,262 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

