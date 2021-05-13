$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the lowest is $2.47. Facebook reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock worth $555,355,091. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $302.55 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.57. The company has a market cap of $857.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

