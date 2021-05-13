$2.27 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.43. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $442.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

